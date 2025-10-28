Gas prices in Georgia are 26 cents lower than the national average

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia have dropped to an average of $2.79 per gallon.

This decrease in gas prices is attributed to low crude oil prices and a seasonal decline in demand. Compared to recent benchmarks, prices are 2 cents lower than last week, 9 cents lower than last month, and 14 cents lower than this time last year.

“Georgia drivers are feeling the seasonal shift, not just in the air, but at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The national average for regular unleaded gasoline is currently $3.05 per gallon, which is 8 cents lower than this time last year. As fall travel slows and fewer road trips are taken, gasoline demand typically dips, helping to keep prices in check.

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. Drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

In Georgia, the most expensive metro markets for gas are Savannah at $3.01 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.00, and Macon at $2.91. The least expensive are Dalton at $2.78, Rome at $2.76, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.73.

