GA’s March tax revenues up 7%

ATLANTA — Georgia’s net tax revenue collections in March totaled $2.5 billion.

That’s an increase of $163.3 million, or 7%, over March 2024.

Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled almost $24.04 billion, an increase of $543.1 million.

The increase was largely due to the collection of the state’s motor fuel excise tax, which was suspended by Executive Order for two and a half months during Fiscal Year 2024.

Individual income tax collections for the month totaled $1.13 billion.

That’s an increase of $131.3 million, or 13.2% compared to last year.

Gross sales and use tax collections during March totaled $1.44 billion, for an increase of $18.2 billion, or 1.3%, from Fiscal Year 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group