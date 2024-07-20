GA man sentenced to 19 years in prison for distributing fentanyl

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

Ricky Rich, 42, of East Dublin was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl.

He was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and will serve three years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Ricky Rich is a career offender with a long history of distributing illegal drugs in the middle Georgia area,” U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg said. “This substantial prison sentence holds him accountable while protecting the community from his criminal activity.”

Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, identified Rich as a drug dealer.

Investigators found large amounts of drugs at his home and the home of a relative, including fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

He was on parole for previous Georgia drug trafficking charges at the time he was arrested.

As a part of his plea agreement, Rich surrendered 19 illegally owned guns and ammunition that were seized during the searches of his home.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Computer outage grounds hundreds of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport The cancellations ruined vacation plans for many travelers.

©2024 Cox Media Group