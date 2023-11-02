Ga. man looking to become world record holder for growing largest sweet potato

TENNILLE, Ga. — David Anderson is looking to find his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

How does he plan to become a world record holder? By growing the world’s largest sweet potato, he told WMAZ.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anderson has stiff competition because as it stands, the current record holder for the largest sweet potato grown is an 81-pound yam that was grown in Spain.

His feat is so intriguing, that many neighbors gathered to simply watch Anderson remove his harvest from the plant while he tossed them aside onto a tarp, WMAZ learned.

The investment in the sweet potato was so intriguing, it received a police escort to town where it was weighed at a local hardware store.

TRENDING STORIES:

In all, the totality of his harvest of sweet potatoes came in at 191 pounds, but after removing five pounds, there is a total of 186 pounds of potato in the harvest, Anderson told WMAZ.

Six months from now, we will learn if this famed Georgia farmer’s name will be entered into the folklore for growing one of the largest sweet potatoes recorded.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New section of Beltline trail set to open later this month in NE Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group