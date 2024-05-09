GA man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her in motel room

ROME, Ga. — A northeast Georgia man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and holding her against her will inside a motel room.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 2, a Rome police officer responded to Regions Bank on Turner McCall Blvd. and spoke with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, Dorian Donte Johnson, kept her against her will in a room at the Ashwood Inn and Suites in Rome.

She said Johnson took her cell phone and would not let her call for help.

The victim told the officer that Johnson had been abusive in the past and she was scared for her life.

She said she had been up all night and he had been “watching her every move.”

She claimed the only way she was able to get out of the room was to tell him she would go to the bank to get him some money.

Once she was at the bank, she went into the bathroom and locked the door.

Johnson tried to get inside the bathroom, but when a bank employee came over to him, he left in her vehicle with her cell phone inside.

He was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping.

He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

On October 23, 2023, Johnson was arrested and charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor possession and distribution of marijuana.

