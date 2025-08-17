GA man accused of impersonating police officer

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man they said portrayed himself as a police officer and made terroristic threats.

On Aug. 8, the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of a person who had impersonated a police officer and made terroristic threats.

Investigators identified Wayne Leo Chance, 51, of Perkins, Ga., as the suspect involved in the incident.

Chance allegedly confronted four people riding ATVs on a county-maintained road. According to the GBI, at the time of the incident, Chance was driving a non-law enforcement vehicle equipped with activated construction-style warning lights.

Officials said Chance reportedly portrayed himself as a police officer and made threats of violence toward the group.

He was arrested on Tuesday after he turned himself in to the Jenkins County Jail.

Chance is charged with one count of disorderly conduct, four counts of terroristic threats, and one count of impersonating a police officer.

