GA deputies arrest mid-level drug dealer on trafficking, other charges

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of trafficking drugs through Habersham County.

Jerald Dwayne Sanders, 55, of Flowery Branch was arrested Thursday and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, failure to obey stop sign, taillights/taillight lenses required, driving under the influence, and driving while license suspended.

Sanders traveled to Habersham County with meth to sell and was supplying large amounts there and other counties as well, according to sheriff’s deputies.

When he was arrested, Sanders had two ounces of methamphetamine and several thousand dollars in cash.

Sanders was not considered to be a lower-level drug dealer, according to investigators, he was believed to be a mid-level dealer.

Anyone with information related to drug activity in Habersham County is encouraged to call the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (706) 839-0559 or submit a tip online here.

