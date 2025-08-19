‘Frozen’-themed SafePath fundraiser held at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The 22nd annual SafePath “Hearing Children’s Voices” event was held on Saturday at Truist Park.

Hundreds of people attended the event, including Cobb County District Attorney Sonya Allen.

Michael Register, Director of the Cobb County Department of Public Safety, was a speaker at the event.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer served as emcee.

The Atlanta Braves’ drumline, “The Heavy Hitters,” performed at the event.

The SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center works to reduce the trauma to children and their families by offering a child-friendly approach to allegations of child abuse.

