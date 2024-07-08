First Lady returns to GA for first time since Biden/Trump debate

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — First Lady Jill Biden is back in Georgia nearly two weeks after her husband’s less-than-enthusiastic performance at the Atlanta presidential debate.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was near Columbus Monday where she will try and shore up support for the president in this key battleground state.

Biden will visit a bit north of downtown Columbus in an old mill village called Bibb City.

The first lady will talk about the Biden administration’s plans for veteran affairs.

Columbus is an Army town.

Fort Moore is located there.

This is her first return to Georgia since the presidential debate.

Since then, a lot of Democrats have been asking questions about Biden’s ability to win the upcoming election.

Elliot spoke to the woman who will be introducing Jill Biden today.

She’s an Army vet who says she’ll support the president.

“I support him 100% and I’ve been a lifelong Democrat and why I support Joe Biden is the fact that they needed to let him be himself, not give him a script. I think he’s going to be fantastic,” Gloria Tyson said.

The president sent Democratic members of Congress an open letter Monday morning vowing to stay in the race.

