Firefighters work to put out massive fire at old plant in west Georgia

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in a small West Georgia town.
Cedartown city government officials said on their Facebook page Tuesday there was a fire at the old Jockey plant on West Avenue.
Firefighters are actively battling the blaze and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
There is no information available at this time about what might have caused the fire.
It’s unclear if anyone is hurt.
Photos shared with Channel 2 Action News showed a large plume of smoke over the area.
