Firefighter hospitalized after truck rear-ended on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 75 northbound led to a serious accident.

At 6:17 a.m., on Thursday, Monroe County firefighters were dispatched to a working tractor-trailer fire on I-75 just before Johnstonville Road.

While responding, one of the fire engines was rear-ended by another tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to both vehicles, officials said.

Monroe County officials said, both drivers involved in the accident were single occupants and were taken to Atrium Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Emergency crews worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire and provide care to the injured individuals on site without delay.

The cause of the tractor-trailer fire remains uncertain, as does the current condition of the drivers involved in the accident. Their identities were not released.

Monroe County Emergency Services has asked the public to keep the injured individuals in their prayers as they continue to receive treatment.

