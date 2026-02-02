Feds say schemers are posing as prosecutors

MACON, Ga. — Federal authorities say a schemer or a group of them are contacting people across the country posing as prosecutors or federal law enforcement.

These fake prosecutors are calling or texting demanding money, telling people they are suspects or possible victims of a fraud investigation.

The FBI said the schemers typically contact several times — via text message, email or call — before they ask for personal information, including credit cards, banking and other information. Fraudsters are targeting victims in North Carolina and California, but federal authorities warn people in every state to be vigilant.

“Fraudsters will go to great lengths to steal money from people who, in this case, believe they are dutifully complying with lawful requests by law enforcement or prosecutors,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes.

He added that no one in the U.S. Attorney’s Office will try to demand bank account information and money from people.

These schemers often provide details like actual law enforcement titles, badge numbers, names and addresses and may even “spoof” phone numbers to make calls appear to come from legitimate government agencies.

If you have received a call or email like this,

Do not provide any personal information, credit card numbers, prepaid cards or money.

“These fraudsters are capitalizing on fear and intimidation because nobody wants to be the victim of a crime or the subject of a law enforcement investigation,” said FBI Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis. “The FBI will actively pursue and charge those who participate in such criminal activity.”

Other useful information to avoid becoming a victim of a scheme like this one:

Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, text messages and emails.

Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact.

Trust your instincts: if an unknown caller pressures you, or says things that don’t sound right, hang up.

If concerns remain about the caller’s claims, verify the information with the appropriate law enforcement agency or court officials.

If you believe you have been a victim of a fraudulent scheme, you are encouraged to file a report, including a description of the caller and any available caller ID information, with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

