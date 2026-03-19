Ex- Georgia JROTC teacher faces charges involving student

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A former high school JROTC teacher has been arrested following an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct involving a student, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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The investigation began on March 4, 2026, after the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in looking into allegations involving a former JROTC instructor at Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre.

According to investigators, the inquiry confirmed that Cliffton Alan Bryant, 41, of Dublin, showed a student an inappropriate image of a male’s genitals while on school grounds.

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Bryant was arrested and charged with electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors and improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent.

Bryant has since been booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by phone or online.

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