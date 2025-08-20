Ex-Ft. Stewart soldier sentenced for child sexual abuse

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Georgia Army soldier was sentenced on Tuesday for sexually abusing a child and attempting to produce a sexually explicit photograph of another child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cedrick Demon Robinson, 42, of Oxford, Miss., was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and attempted production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

A judge sentenced Robinson to life in prison and also imposed a $50,000 fine and $10,200 in special assessment.

“Protecting children from those who would abuse them and seeking justice for sexual predators remains one of our District’s highest priorities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tara M. Lyons. “We will continue to seek justice for those who would victimize our most vulnerable citizens.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Courtroom testimony revealed that Robinson sexually abused a minor in December 2013 by fondling the child’s private parts when the child was nine years old.

In 2017, he requested a sexually explicit photograph from another child, who was fifteen at the time, according to court documents.

“This conviction represents a decisive step toward justice for the victims and underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the vulnerable,” said Special Agent in Charge Ryan O’Connor, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Stewart.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group