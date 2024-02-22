Duffel bag packed with pot, cocaine found hidden behind motel in small Georgia town

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A suspicious package hidden behind a motel in a small Georgia town ended up being packed with marijuana and cocaine.

On Monday, Feb. 19, police responded to the Sparta 7 Motel on Augusta Highway in Sparta, Georgia to a report of a suspicious package.

Officers spoke with motel staff who said they found a black duffel bag in an overgrown area behind the motel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Staff members didn’t know who owned the bag or when it was placed there.

Police searched the bag and found two large bags containing suspected marijuana portioned into smaller bags. They believe the small bags were going to be distributed.

There were multiple bags of tobacco with cigarette papers in the bag.

Police say a stack of paper sheets was discovered inside the duffel bag, each coated with a white crystalline substance resembling a hardened paste.

Officers field-tested the substance and confirmed it was cocaine.

Police collected all of the evidence and turned it over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing and analysis.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man accused of being cult leader, raping woman rejects plea deal

©2023 Cox Media Group