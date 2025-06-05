Driver hospitalized after car flips, split in half during crash on GA highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A single-vehicle crash has left a driver seriously injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Washington County first responders and GSP were called to a crash on Georgia Highway 24 East at Williamson Swamp.

GSP said the driver failed to maintain their lane and exited the south side of Highway 24. The driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, according to GSP.

Authorities said the vehicle flipped, hitting a concrete culvert. After hitting the culvert, the vehicle began to overturn before hitting a metal beam on the ground.

GSP said this caused the vehicle to split in half.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to Washington Regional Hospital and then airlifted to Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center in Augusta.

