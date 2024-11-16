Domestic dispute outside of GA Wal Mart sends woman to hospital after being shot

ROME, Ga. — A woman was shot outside of a Rome Walmart on Friday evening, police say.
The Rome Police Department say just before 10 p.m., emergency responders were called to the West Rome Walmart for reports of a shooting incident.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived, they learned a domestic dispute occurred outside of the store, leading to a woman being struck by a bullet.
Officials say the alleged shooter attempted to leave the scene of the incident, almost hitting a witness in the process, but was quickly arrested by officers. The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This incident is between parties who are familiar with one another, police say.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot after getting into argument with people selling water on I-20 ramp
- Video shows moments GA mother arrested for letting son walk to store by himself
- GBI identifies a dozen bodies found decomposing inside Georgia funeral home
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rome Police Department investigators or to call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group