Domestic dispute outside of GA Wal Mart sends woman to hospital after being shot

ROME, Ga. — A woman was shot outside of a Rome Walmart on Friday evening, police say.

The Rome Police Department say just before 10 p.m., emergency responders were called to the West Rome Walmart for reports of a shooting incident.

When they arrived, they learned a domestic dispute occurred outside of the store, leading to a woman being struck by a bullet.

Officials say the alleged shooter attempted to leave the scene of the incident, almost hitting a witness in the process, but was quickly arrested by officers. The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This incident is between parties who are familiar with one another, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rome Police Department investigators or to call 911.

