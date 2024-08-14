Dog found dead inside hot car at middle Georgia Walmart

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing several charges after Georgia deputies said they found a dog dead inside a hot car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Early Tuesday afternoon, Bibb County deputies assisted Bibb County Animal Control to arrest Ronald Thomas Stokes.

According to officials, Stokes had a warrant after a dog was found dead inside his hot car at the Walmart on Harrison Road.

Authorities did not say exactly the time of the incident, nor the temperature inside the vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stokes was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He had additional warrants out of Bibb County for driving under the influence, driving under the influence- less safe, open container and reckless driving.

He was booked into the Bibb County jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials remind citizens to never leave a child or pet in the car.

“Senseless deaths can be prevented by having a strategy to check every time you exit your vehicle. Make it part of your routine to park your car, look inside the vehicle to ensure that your child or pet was not left behind, and then lock the car (#ParkLookLock). Never willingly leave a child or pet in a vehicle unattended, even with the window cracked. It only takes minutes for them to overheat in a hot car,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

14-year employee of Lumpkin Co. Sheriff's Office written up, left weapon in bathroom at school





©2024 Cox Media Group