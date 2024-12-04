Deputies arrest man trying to break open doors of Family Dollar store with an axe in central GA

MACON, Ga. — Investigators arrested a man who was trying to steal from a Family Dollar store in Macon on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, deputies on patrol on the 2500 block of Houston Avenue heard suspicious noises from the rear of the store.

When they followed the noises, they found a man behind the store with an axe trying to break through the rear doors.

When the man saw deputies, he ran into the woods nearby.

Deputies were able to chase him down and arrest him.

He was identified as Elvis Lester Hill, 57.

Hill was charged with second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

