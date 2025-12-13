Death penalty opponents organize vigils against execution of convicted killer Humphreys

ATLANTA — Georgians are organizing a dozen events across the state to oppose the scheduled execution Dec. 17 of convicted killer Stacey Humphreys.

Faith and community leaders plan to present a petition for clemency to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles on Dec. 15, urging them to reconsider the execution of Humphreys, who was convicted of a 2003 killing of two real estate agents.

“We pray for both women, their families and all victims of violent crime. The emotional and psychological wounds that this kind of loss bring are not easily healed. As such, we must work toward a legal system and society in which that healing, rather than vengeance, is our aim. We must be a balm for the wounded, not lashing out in anger and violence,” said Georgia’s Catholic Bishops in an open letter, urging clemency for Humphreys.

“We vigil because often Georgians aren’t even aware of executions and to say ‘not in my name,’” said Helen O’Brien, Clarksville vigil captain.

“As a person of faith, I am a part of the vigils to stand and show, this is not right,” added Kim Johnson, Atlanta vigil coordinator.

The petition delivery to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.

A prayer circle will be held outside the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Dec. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Vigils are planned in multiple locations across Georgia on Dec. 17, including Atlanta, Augusta, Clarksville, Comer, and Jackson, if there is no stay of execution or commutation.

In Atlanta, participants will meet on the steps of the Georgia Capitol at 6:30 p.m. for a vigil.

In Jackson, a vigil will take place in front of the Georgia Diagnostic & Classification Prison, where the execution is scheduled to occur.

The vigils will be streamed on Facebook.

