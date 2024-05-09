Dangerous winds carry metal carport 50 yards into tree, which knocked down power lines in White Co.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Roads in Habersham and White Counties were blocked Thursday morning due to downed trees and power lines, along with flooding.

Highway 115 in White County, the main highway between Cleveland and Clarkesville, was blocked for hours.

It reopened around 10:45 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to one homeowner who lost part of his home’s roof in the storm.

There was a chain reaction when a metal carport flew into a tree, causing it to fall into and knock down powerlines.

The metal carport flew about 50 yards from his neighbor’s property.

“The front was open and the back was closed and my brother-in-law’s Cadillac, it didn’t put a scratch on it!” Andy Simmons said.

Thankfully everyone is okay, but Simmons and his family and their neighbors have a lot of cleanup to do.

No one is sure yet if it was just high winds or a small tornado.

“The utility guy said everything’s kind of twisted, so they didn’t think it was straight-line winds, but I don’t know,” Amber Dyer said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gehlbach checked the next county over with Habersham County Emergency Management.

More than a dozen roads had reopened by noon that were blocked by downed trees.

Crews continued throughout the day to clear the rest and repair downed power lines.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Strong storms down large trees, snap power poles near Atlanta’s Grant Park

©2023 Cox Media Group