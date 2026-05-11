‘Coolest Thing Made in Georgia’ opens for nominations

ATLANTA — The second annual Coolest Thing Made in Georgia competition opened for nominations May 11.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Synovus, now merged with Pinnacle Financial Partners, designed the statewide competition to celebrate Georgia’s outstanding innovators and their products.

The “Coolest Thing Made in Georgia” is a knockout-style competition. Nominations are open to any Georgia-based company and can be submitted online.

The nomination period will conclude on June 8.

The competition limits participation to 32 approved entrants. After all nominations are approved, Georgians can cast their votes in the first round of the competition.

Voting will begin at 10 a.m. on June 19 and will close at 9 a.m. on June 25.

The winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Georgia” competition will be announced at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in Athens on Aug. 5.

Last year’s winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Georgia” was Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules, built at the company’s facility in Marietta.

“The Coolest Thing Made in Georgia continues to celebrate the talent, ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit shaping our state’s future,” said Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber.“ By shining a spotlight on Georgia’s makers and manufacturers, we’re not only recognizing today’s success stories, but also inspiring the next generation of creators and strengthening our state’s position as a leader in business and industry.”

Charlie Clark, state head of Georgia banking for Pinnacle Financial Partners, said of the initiative: “As the presenting sponsor, we celebrate the courageous spirit leading ingenuity and economic growth in our communities that will inspire generations to come.”

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