Company that makes diapers investing $418M to expand facilities, bring 600 jobs to Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that makes baby diapers and other items will be investing $418 million to expand its footprint in Bibb County and create 600 new jobs.

In addition to baby diapers, First Quality Baby Products, LLC makes training pants, and a full line of adult incontinence, feminine hygiene and wipes products, paper towels, and bath tissue.

Their expanded facilities will be located adjacent to its current location in Macon on Avondale Mill Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company will hire executive, administrative, supervisory, and production positions.

Job openings will be listed at www.firstquality.com when they become available.

“We’re always thankful when job creators like First Quality choose to expand in Georgia, and we’ll keep working to strengthen these long-term partnerships that enrich communities in every corner of the state,” Kemp said. “More than 70 percent of last year’s economic development projects were expansions of businesses already operating here in our state, and thanks to companies like First Quality, that positive trend will continue.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

“She was an angel.” Family and Friends Attend Memorial for 1 of the 5 People Killed in Bartow County Car Crash At around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, the driver of a Kia van left the roadway, crossed the grass median, and landed in the southbound lanes.

©2024 Cox Media Group