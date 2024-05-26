Deputies find missing Rockdale County man with dementia lost in the woods

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man with severe dementia who went missing Friday was found by deputies after a search in Rockdale County.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday that the 78-year-old man had wandered out of his home.

Deputies went door-to-door to search for him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They also used their drone unit and a K9 officer.

After a 30-minute track, K9 Toby located the man lying on the ground in the woods behind a neighboring home.

Deputies said the man was in good spirits and he was returned to his family after being checked and cleared by EMS.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man holds woman, 2 children at gunpoint as he threatens to shoot police

©2024 Cox Media Group