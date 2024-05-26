Rockdale County

Deputies find missing Rockdale County man with dementia lost in the woods

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Deputies find missing Rockdale County man with dementia lost in the woods

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man with severe dementia who went missing Friday was found by deputies after a search in Rockdale County.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday that the 78-year-old man had wandered out of his home.

Deputies went door-to-door to search for him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They also used their drone unit and a K9 officer.

After a 30-minute track, K9 Toby located the man lying on the ground in the woods behind a neighboring home.

Deputies said the man was in good spirits and he was returned to his family after being checked and cleared by EMS.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man holds woman, 2 children at gunpoint as he threatens to shoot police

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read