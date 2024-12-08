Collaboration between law enforcement leads to arrest of GA man accused of meth trafficking

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested a man for drug trafficking.
Earlier this week, 32-year-old Jeremy Lee Mans was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
In November, the collaboration between the three jurisdictions “seized approximately 27 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun,” officials said.
Agents became aware this was occurring after receiving complaints from neighbors.
Mans was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center.
