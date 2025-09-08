Clerk charged months after GA mayor’s arrest for fraudulent activities within city government

PEARSON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested a city clerk on multiple charges related to fraudulent activities within the city government.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Patricia Ballard, 67, was arrested Monday at Pearson City Hall and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, conspiracy to defraud the state or political subdivision, theft by taking, offenses involving public records, violation of oath by a public officer, and false statements and writings.

She was booked into the Atkinson County Jail.

Robert “Buster” Johnson, 49, was arrested earlier this year and charged with multiple offenses, including criminal attempt to commit hindering apprehension, influencing witnesses, criminal solicitation to commit false statements, theft by deception, bribery, and violation of oath of office. He is currently housed in Coffee County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation into fraudulent activities within the Pearson city government was initiated following complaints received by the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. The DA asked the GBI to investigate these allegations.

During the investigation, GBI agents uncovered an alleged scheme involving fraudulent documentation to release an incarcerated person from jail, kickbacks from city contracts, theft of municipal land, and bribery of city employees.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is active and ongoing, with more arrests expected. The case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

©2025 Cox Media Group