Augusta man arrested for threatening employee of surveying company with a gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An Augusta man was arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he threatened a surveyor.

On July 8, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of a man making terroristic threats during a property dispute in Augusta.

Investigators determined that Eric L. Loggins, 53, threatened an employee of a surveying company who was working for a neighbor on June 30.

Loggins turned himself in on August 15 at the Richmond County Jail.

He was charged with one count of terroristic threats and acts and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

