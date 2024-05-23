GA man wanted for harassing phone calls, stalking, making threats

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — An Augusta-area man is wanted for harassing phone calls, stalking, and terroristic threats and acts by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants were filed for Robert Hutchinson III, AKA “Reht”, for incidents that happened on Thursday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 21.

Deputies say Hutchinson III should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 240 lbs.

He may be driving a silver hatchback 2007 Mercedes-Benz R350.

Anyone who comes into contact with him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

