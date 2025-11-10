Attempted murder suspect caught in north Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man was found in north Georgia after a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, officials said.

Gary Jody Childers was arrested around 9:15 p.m., following several days of investigation and a chase, according to authorities.

He faces charges of attempted murder and firearm possession in DeKalb County, Ala.

In addition to the charges in Alabama, he also faces federal charges, although the specifics of these charges have not been detailed.

“We are grateful for the prompt response of our officers and partner agencies, whose coordination ensured that this hazardous situation was resolved safely,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

Childers will remain in custody in Floyd County, Georgia, until he is extradited to DeKalb County, Ala.

Sheriff Nick Welden concluded his statement with gratitude for the successful resolution of the situation, emphasizing the effective collaboration between the involved agencies. “God Bless!” he added.

