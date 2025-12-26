Animals, including reptiles, rescued from north Georgia house fire

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Several animals were rescued from a house that caught fire in north Georgia on Christmas Day, officials said.

According to Catoosa County officials, the fire occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at a home on Pine Circle.

Authorities said multiple firefighters and volunteers responded.

A variety of animals, including reptiles, were rescued, according to officials.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the family or firefighters. Southeast Recovery Services is helping the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

