Alleged serial shoplifter banned from all U.S. Walmart stores, arrested again

DOUGLAS, Ga. — A Georgia man who had been barred from entering any Walmart stores was arrested last month for violating the law, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 23, around 5:15 p.m., Douglas police at the Walmart on Bowens Mill Road SE, where Donald Giles, 40, of Douglas, was spotted returning items he did not purchase when walking into the store, according to authorities.

Security footage showed Giles selecting items from the sales floor and later completing a transaction at the customer service desk, police said.

An asset protection associate recognized Giles from a previous shoplifting incident two days prior.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 40-year-old was detained as he tried to leave the store.

During the investigation, Douglas police learned Giles is a repeat shoplifter at multiple Walmart locations in Georgia.

The DPD stated Giles had previously been issued a trespass warning banning him from entering any Walmart stores within the United States and its territories.

While searching Giles, officers say they found a brass casing in his left front jeans pocket containing a white powdery substance.

Giles was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass, shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group