75-year-old pulled from burning home after fire intentionally set, police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 75-year-old man was pulled from a burning home in Valdosta last week after fire investigators say it was intentionally set.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 at a home in the 2700 block of Melrose Drive. When firefighters arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

As crews worked to put out the fire, they found the man inside the home and rushed him to safety. He was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and later life-flighted to a specialized hospital in Florida, where he remains in critical condition but is stable.

Investigators say the fire did not start accidentally. After looking into what happened, police and fire officials determined the blaze was set on purpose.

A man who also lived at the home, 49-year-old Michael Fuller, was questioned that night. Authorities say he gave different explanations about how the fire started and was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Two days later, detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Fuller with first-degree arson and aggravated battery. He was found walking nearby and arrested. Fuller is now being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the quick work between police and firefighters helped identify the fire as arson and led to an arrest. He also shared prayers for the victim’s recovery.

The case remains under investigation.

