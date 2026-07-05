7-foot eagle statue reported stolen from north Georgia

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A large, heavy eagle statue was reported stolen in north Georgia a couple days before the Fourth of July.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said the statue was taken from the Lane Road area between 1 and 6 a.m. on July 2.

Authorities said the statue is about 7 feet tall and about 150 to 200 pounds.

Law enforcement asked the public on social media for help finding it.

Anyone with information about the giant eagle statue’s location can contact detective James Rogers at the Catoosa County Sheriff Office at 706-935-2424.

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