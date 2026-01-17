6 charged for hunting ducks over bait in Georgia

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Six people are facing charges after hunting ducks over bait at a pond in Laurens County, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Game Warden Ben Hawkins and Sgt. Patrick Gibbs found the pond during an investigation on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the pond had been baited with wheat and corn, which is illegal under state hunting regulations.

All six people were charged with hunting ducks over bait.

