5 alleged gang members indicted for deadly shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Monday that five people have been indicted for the shooting death of 28-year-old Kameron Mason on May 22, 2025, at the MacArthur Park Apartments in Augusta.

The indictment alleges that the shooting happened after Mason, the property manager of the complex, confronted the five men for attempting to enter the apartment’s pool after hours.

The group of men got into an argument with Mason, during which two of the defendants allegedly fired multiple rounds, fatally wounding Mason.

“Kameron Mason was an innocent individual who was simply doing his job, and he should never have lost his life that day,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Gang violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Richmond County or anywhere in our state, and we intend to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

The defendants are alleged members of Extort Anybody, a local criminal street gang with ties to Loyalty Over Everything. The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, in collaboration with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, has been actively investigating gang-related activities in the area.

This indictment follows a previous investigation that led to the indictment of 30 suspected gang members on 333 charges, related to the January 2022 shooting death of eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony and the recovery of 15 lbs. of fentanyl.

Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley expressed gratitude for the Attorney General’s proactive approach, stating, “Gangs continue to be a serious problem in our community and across Georgia, driving much of the violent crime that impacts our citizens.”

