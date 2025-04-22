48-year-old middle GA woman killed in ATV accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 10:30 a.m., Crawford County deputies were notified about an accident involving an ATV in the 700 block of Tucker Road on private property.
When deputies arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman, later identified as Alicia Dawn Garrett, of Crawford County.
Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more details and is waiting to hear back.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Cartels won’t be able to hide you:’ Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in northwest GA
- Sandy Springs mother accused in daughter’s drowning found not guilty by reason of insanity
- GA couple sentenced for padlocking fridge, allowing son to molest half-sister in exchange for food
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group