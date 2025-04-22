48-year-old middle GA woman killed in ATV accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Crawford County deputies were notified about an accident involving an ATV in the 700 block of Tucker Road on private property.

When deputies arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman, later identified as Alicia Dawn Garrett, of Crawford County.

Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more details and is waiting to hear back.

