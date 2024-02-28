3 minors shot in Moultrie, GBI investigating

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting that injured three minors.
On Sunday, Feb. 25, at about 4:20 p.m., the Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.
Three minors were shot on the Moultrie Housing Authority property on 5th Street NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say the minors were standing together when two people ambushed them and began shooting.
The victims were hit by gunfire and suffered non-fatal wounds.
They were hospitalized and treated for their injuries.
The names, ages, and gender of the victims was not released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gwinnett woman charged after video shows boy riding in Dodge Challenger trunk holding baby bassinet
- 14-year-old turns himself in after 4 shot at Atlanta high school on Valentine’s Day, police say
- Ga. sheriff’s office recovers $1 million in stolen property during cargo theft investigation
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group