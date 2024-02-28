3 minors shot in Moultrie, GBI investigating

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting that injured three minors.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at about 4:20 p.m., the Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.

Three minors were shot on the Moultrie Housing Authority property on 5th Street NW.

Investigators say the minors were standing together when two people ambushed them and began shooting.

The victims were hit by gunfire and suffered non-fatal wounds.

They were hospitalized and treated for their injuries.

The names, ages, and gender of the victims was not released.

