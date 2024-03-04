3 men arrested in online child sex sting in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men were arrested in Floyd County, Georgia recently in an online sex sting.

The men made contact online with someone they thought was a child younger than 16 and offered to pay them for sex acts.

They then traveled to a location in Floyd County to meet the child for what would have been child molestation.

Deputies said Tile McGill, 32, is charged with human trafficking, aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement attempt, obscene internet contact, and obstruction.

Deputies said when he was being arrested, McGill disobeyed orders and tried to run.

Quintavius Davian Marques Dean, 28, is charged with human trafficking and aggravated child molestation.

Christopher Jacob Theobald, 36, is charged with human trafficking, electronic enticement, and aggravated child molestation.

