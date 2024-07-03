3 arrested, 1 on the run after argument ends with shooting in north GA

TOCCOA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested three men and is searching for another after a person was shot in Toccoa on Saturday.

Zatorian Y’Deetris Lacy, 21, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction and disorderly conduct.

Christopher Lee Lacy, 37, and Shane Ladarious Lacy, 20, are charged with making false statements.

Agents have issued warrants for Larquavious De’Shyne “Shyne” Colbert, 22, for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and discharging a gun near a public highway.

He has not yet been arrested.

Toccoa police asked for the GBI to assist in the investigation after officers responded to the Stephens County Hospital Saturday afternoon to reports of a person being treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that the victim was shot at a home on West Whitman Street after an argument.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the location of Colbert is asked to call the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3236, Stephens County 911, or the GBI at 800-597-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

