25-year-old Georgia police officer battles stage 5 kidney failure

ALBANY, Ga. — A 25-year-old Georgia police officer is facing stage five kidney failure after a rapid decline in kidney function over the past several years.

Officer Quas’Jon “Q” Flowers, 25, and a two-year veteran of the Albany Police Department, was diagnosed with advanced kidney disease after doctors discovered worsening kidney function linked to a hereditary condition. Flowers has a family history of kidney disease and has been closely monitored since his teenage years.

Medical records show early warning signs were first detected when Flowers was 17. A kidney biopsy performed in 2018 revealed signs of IgA nephropathy, though physicians later determined his condition may be a rarer inherited form of kidney disease.

In 2021, Flowers’ kidney function was near normal. By early 2024, it had declined to approximately 30%. By the summer of 2025, it dropped to 16%. Doctors now estimate his kidney function is between 5% and 9%, classifying the condition as stage five kidney failure.

Flowers recently underwent surgery to have a peritoneal dialysis catheter placed and is expected to begin at-home dialysis treatment. He has been approved by a transplant board for placement on the kidney transplant list, with final authorization pending insurance approval.

“As he battles this challenge, we lift him up in strength and support. Please keep Ptl. Flowers and his family in your thoughts and prayers, and help us continue to uplift one of our own,” the Albany Police Department stated.

Doctors say Flowers will be eligible for a deceased-donor transplant, but note that living donor transplants often lead to better outcomes and shorter wait times. Nationally, nearly 90,000 people are currently waiting for a kidney transplant, according to transplant data, with the average wait time for a deceased-donor kidney ranging from three to five years.

Flowers is continuing medical care in Albany while working with a transplant team in Atlanta.

You can register to be an organ donor at www.donatelifegeorgia.org . Click here to learn learn more about living kidney donation in Georgia.

