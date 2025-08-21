2 missing FL brothers found safe in Georgia; mother detained

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An Amber Alert issued for two missing Florida children has been canceled after they were located, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, the Riviera Beach Police Department said the children were safely found in Georgia and their non-custodial mother, Audrey Turner, was detained.

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, was issued Tuesday for a missing Akachi Turner, 11, and Aizon Turner, 3.

The Florida alert was issued after the children vanished in Florida with their non-custodial mother, Audrey Turner, on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Then, days later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the boys were seen in Tift County, Ga.

Authorities did not share exactly where the boys were found or if Audrey Turner would be facing charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group