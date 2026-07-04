2 metro Atlanta men charged with trafficking meth

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Instead of towing a vehicle, authorities say a tow truck driver carried a load of drugs.

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On July 1, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office says two bags and digital scales were discovered in a black 2007 Ford tow truck stopped on Providence Church Road for traffic violations.

During the investigation, the deputy developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and searched the church.

They say the two bags had just under 40 grams of crystal meth inside.

Tow truck driver Steven Hamil, 55, of Roswell, and passenger David Daniel, of Woodstock, were arrested.

The pair were charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of drug-related objects

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

No Insurance

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