2, including 13-year-old charged in death of 8-year-old Georgia boy

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened on Friday, around 11:40 p.m. Decatur County deputies arrived at the home after receiving a 911 call about a child shot.

Investigators said the young boy was shot by a 13-year-old family member with a gun that was in the Vada Road home in Bainbridge, Ga.

The GBI said no adults were in the home when the shooting happened; however, there was a 1-year-old child. The 1-year-old was not harmed, authorities said.

The 8-year-old died from his injuries. The GBI arrested and charged Knisha Perkins, 49, of Bainbridge, with three counts of second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was booked into the Decatur County Jail.

The 13-year-old was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault. The teen was booked into the Decatur County Youth Detention Center.

Neither the victim’s nor the 13-year-old’s identities were released. Details on the victim’s and the two suspects’ relationship were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477 or submitting the tip online.

