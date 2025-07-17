Former Georgia Police Academy instructor indicted on child molestation, grooming charges

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County grand jury has indicted a former Georgia Police Academy instructor accused of molesting a child.

Samuel Ray Ham was arrested in April on child molestation and aggravated sexual battery charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a grand jury indicted Ham on eight counts June 30. The indictment is for three counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of child molestation and one count of grooming of a minor.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the indictment, Ham is accused of touching a girl who was under the age of 16 in an inappropriate and sexual manner.

Documents indicated that the alleged “immoral and indecent acts” went back as far as April 1, 2023 up to the week of Ham’s arrest.

The indictment shows that Ham entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Ham had worked as the Georgia Police Academy division director. The academy holds advanced and specialized training for certified law enforcement officers in Georgia.

The Georgia Public Safety Training Center, which runs the Georgia Police Academy, fired Ham after his arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group