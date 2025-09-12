2 Georgia sites are among Time’s ‘Greatest Places in the World’

Two locations in Georgia have been named among Time Magazine’s “Greatest Places in the World” for 2025.

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon and Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison were given this distinction.

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is set to become America’s 64th National Park and Georgia’s first, celebrating its indigenous past with bilingual street names and co-management by the National Park Service and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Time noted.

The park features a distinctive spiral mound, a restored Earth Lodge and walking trails, reflecting the area’s long history of human occupation dating back at least 17,000 years.

Macon is enhancing its cultural offerings with the opening of the Otis Redding Foundation, aimed at nurturing young musicians and celebrating the city’s musical heritage.

Visitors to Macon can also enjoy the Macon Bacon Trail, which offers culinary experiences such as miso corn-and-bacon fritters and a bacon-topped banana-and-peanut butter milkshake honoring former President Jimmy Carter.

Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison offers an overnight safari experience while focusing on wildlife conservation, housing more than 40 exotic species and providing educational opportunities for local communities.

“Safari parks play a vital role in combating the extinction crisis by creating safe havens for endangered species and leading groundbreaking conservation efforts,” said Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of the American Humane Society.

Georgia Safari Conservation Park, 60 miles east of Atlanta, provides alternative housing for animals affected by natural disasters and promotes genetic diversity among endangered species.

The park’s facilities, including luxury tents and a giraffe suite, are designed to be wheelchair-friendly, ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

Local businesses in Madison have benefited from the park’s opening, with new restaurants and accommodations contributing to the town’s economic growth.

