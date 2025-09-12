Free fishing, events offered for National Hunting and Fishing Day

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division is organizing a series of events to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day.

The day will be observed Sept. 27, celebrating the contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation.

As part of the celebration, residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state, including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

Special events will be held at locations throughout the state on Sept. 27 and are listed here. Nearby, two events will be held.

A Kids Fishing Event will be held at Lower Pool Park in Forsyth County, sponsored by Forsyth Cumming Optimists Club & Kiwanis Club, starting at 9 a.m.

A family fishing event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newton County’s Marben Public Fishing Area at Boar Pond. Bring your own rods and reels, bait, water, snacks, chairs, sunscreen, sunglasses and excitement. Limited gear and bait are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Gov. Brian Kemp noted in his proclamation for the day that hunters and anglers contribute $18.5 billion to the economy through outdoor activities.

Each year, Georgia offers three free fishing days, which includes National Hunting and Fishing Day. Other free fishing days are offered during National Fishing and Boating Week — June 6 and June 13, 2026.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon to honor the efforts of hunters and anglers in conserving natural resources.

