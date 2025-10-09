2 charged for trafficking meth in northeast Georgia

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop led to two drug arrests, deputies said.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled a blue Mercury Marquis over near Georgia 15 and Resort Drive on Oct. 3.

Deputies said during the stop, they found 18 ounces of methamphetamine.

Authorities arrested Charles Kevin Vanhorn, 60, and Kimberly Sue Elliott, 50. The pair was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and other related offenses.

“We will not sit back and allow drugs to take hold in Rabun County. Our efforts will continue through enforcement, education, and community partnerships to address this issue from every angle,” Rabun County Sheriff Mark Gerrells said.

