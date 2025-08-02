2 charged after cocaine, meth found inside middle Georgia home

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are now facing multiple drug-related charges following a month-long investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, the GBI arrested Wendell Terrell Rumph, 53, and Adrienne Thompson, 52, both of Macon. The arrests were made after a search warrant was executed on July 30 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street in Macon.

During the search, agents said they found 769 grams of powder cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of ecstasy/MDMA, 185 grams of marijuana, five grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, and $3,000 in cash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rumph faces several charges, including trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as gun possession offenses. Thompson is charged with possession of marijuana.

The pair was booked into the Bibb County Jail.

The GBI encourages anyone with information on drug or gang activity to contact the Middle Georgia Gang Task Force.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group