2 arrested after woman and child grazed by bullets in shooting, police say

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Two young men were arrested in connection to a shooting where a woman and child were both grazed by bullets.
The Montezuma Police Department arrested Duizhon Postell, 24, of Bonaire, Georgia, and JMarious Alston, 19, of Montezuma, Georgia.
Police say a 27-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on her left chest and a 3-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the top of his head.
Both Postell and Alston were charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Other arrests and charges are pending in the investigation.
