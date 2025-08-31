2 adults dead, 7 kids injured after crash at Alabama ATV Park

Cherokee County, AL — Investigators in Cherokee County, Alabama are trying to piece together what led up to a large-scale ATV crash at the Indian Mountain ATV Park near the city of Centre, just west of the Georgia/Alabama state line.

County Emergency Management Director Shawn Rogers said Fire Department and Rescue Squad units were called out to the popular park just before 4 p.m. on Saturday for what was initially just called a “serious” accident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rogers said the first responders found a side-by-side RZR (off-road, side-by-side vehicle) with 9 occupants crashed into another RZR, and then hit a tree. He said the driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers said it took 4 medical helicopters to transport an adult female and 3 kids to trauma centers in Birmingham. He also said that the other 4 children were sent to Atrium-Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment.

Rogers said the woman died on the way to the hospital. He said the injured children ranged from ages 1 thru 12.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said that his office will conduct the investigation and try to figure what led up to the crash and how it happened.

He stressed that while driving the off-road vehicles can be fun, they can still be dangerous. “This is a tragic accident and highlights the importance of operating RZRs and other recreational vehicles in a safe and responsible manner," Shaver said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group